Google dedicates ‘Earth Day 2018’ doodle to Dr. Jane Goodall

Google on Sunday swung to its next doodle art that honours the widely acknowledged Earth Day every April 22.

A Google doodle tribute that rejoices the globally-observed Earth Day every year, turned to hear from Dr. Jane Goodall, a primatologist and anthropologist who runs Jane Goodall Institute.

In a short video released by Google, Dr. Goodall cites how soothing it is to stand for environmental protection – perhaps to even witness the very natural being surrounding us.

“There was one moment when I was in Gombe National park and it began to pour with rain and then the rain stopped and I could smell the smell of the wet hair of the chimpanzees. I could hear the insects singing loudly. I just felt absolutely at one and it was a sense of the aura and wonder. Onto the rain forest you learn how everything is interconnected with each little species, even though it may seem insignificant has a role to play in this tapestry of life.”

She goes on to explain how simple it is to contribute to the universal goodwill that promotes green and a healthier environment or our shared planetary home – be it for a day or every day.

“What better day than earth day to really make a determent effort to live life with better harmony with nature. Every single individual matters, every single individual makes some impact on the planet every single day and we have a choice to what kind of difference we’re going to make.”

This year, Earth day is focused on recycling the plastic that is clogging and contaminating our oceans and vital habitats, the Jane Goodall organization writes.

Lead doodler on the team, Matthew Cruickshank, shared his insight on the day, saying, "What a joy to collaborate with Jane Goodall on Earth Day. I can think of nothing more important than celebrating life through shape, colour, design and movement – attributes the natural world gives us every day. How lucky we are.”

The day continues since its inaugural in 1970 – when 20 million Americans on the motive to spread a message that “our environment sustains us” and how we must stand to encourage it.