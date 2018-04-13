Indian troops martyr seven Kashmiris in IoK

SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred, at least, seven Kashmiri youth including a teenage boy in Kulgam district on Wednesday.



According to Kashmir Media Service, four youth were martyred when the troops opened fire on people protesting against a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Khudwani area of the district.

Dead bodies of another three youth were recovered from the debris of four houses, destroyed by the troops during the operation.

Over one hundred protesters were injured in firing of bullets and pellets by the troops.

The killings triggered widespread anti-India protests and clashes between the troops and protesters in every nook and corner of the Valley.

Hundreds of students of Kashmir University and colleges came out on streets in all major cities and towns of the territory, raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in a clash in the area.