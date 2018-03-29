Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India to supply four Mi-24 gunship helicopters to Afghanistan

KABUL: India will provide four Mi-24 gunship helicopters to Afghanistan, Afghan media reported Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News citing a report published in Hindustan Times said “India will supply Afghanistan with four gunship helicopters ahead of the upcoming fighting season.”

Kabul reached out to New Delhi for assistance in acquiring helicopters urgently needed to help in counter-terrorism operations, according to the report.

India will underwrite the delivery of four Mi-24 gunship helicopters by Belarus to Afghanistan, it said.

Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Abdali said that Afghanistan, India and Belarus signed a trilateral pact for the refurbished Mi-24 helicopters earlier this month.

“We recently were able to sign a trilateral MoU…India will be paying for the four Mi-24s. All the four helicopters (will be) paid (for) by India,” the envoy said.

Also, two years back, India had supplied four Mi-24s to Afghanistan, the report says.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

100,000 people to turn out for Prince Harry´s wedding

100,000 people to turn out for Prince Harry´s wedding
Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over Sept 11 attacks

Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over Sept 11 attacks

Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class

Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class
Windsor brewery reveals regal beer for Prince Harry wedding

Windsor brewery reveals regal beer for Prince Harry wedding
Load More load more