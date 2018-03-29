Government intends to eradicate TB from Pakistan by 2030: Saira Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Monday spoke of initiatives taken to promptly prevent tuberculosis (TB) and assured that their long-term plan in the cause intends to eradicate the disease from the country by 2030.

Speaking at a seminar held in connection with World TB Day, the health minister assured progress of an ongoing Tuberculosis Control Program and maintained that significant measures will be mobilised to fight the disease.

According to Saira Tarar, seventy per cent cases were diagnosed with Tuberculosis in 2016 reports and ninety per cent cases underwent successful treatments.

She also mentioned of a higher budget adjustment being taken in the anti-tuberculosis drive, citing that the program is expected to completely eradicate the disease from the country by 2030.

The federal minister added that free TB diagnostic and treatment services are available in more than 1700 public and private sector facilities across Pakistan.

In a recent event, the federal minister and MNA was conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz by President Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day to credit her leadership efforts in Polio Eradication Program.



