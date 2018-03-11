Sun March 11, 2018
Arts

Web Desk
March 11, 2018

‘Sculpture by the Sea’ hits Australian coast

PERTH: A unique art exhibition recently opened in the hearts of people in Australia that was organized beside the Cottesloe Sea.

Entitled ‘Sculpture by the Sea’, the art exhibition showcases exclusive structures based on modern art.

It has been held for the past 14 years and entails articles made of plastic, silver, stainless steel, sand as well as other materials.

The most interesting thing, however, is that some 70 artists belonging to different countries are a part of this one-of-a-kind art festival.

The exhibition is expected to attract a large number of visitors until the last day (March 19).



