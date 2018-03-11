British eatery breaks record for largest fish and chips serving

BIRMINGHAM: Chefs at the Resorts World Birmingham broke world record for preparing the largest serving of fish and chips featuring a 27.83 kg Halibut and plenty of French fries.



The Halibut weighing 27.83 kg took two hours to cook. Chips were double in quantity than the fish. Everything was separately fired in massive fryers and put out to weigh.

The entire menu of the traditional British dish weighed 54.99 kg, setting a new world record and beating the previous one by 7kg.

The enormous Halibut was caught from the waters near Norway and fried in nine pints of batter and two pints of soda. Chief chef, Christian Genete said,” It was quite a challenge to cook such a big fish but despite being nervous about it, we enjoyed it thoroughly.” There were two teams working on the enormous task, one was preparing the fish while the other was preparing the fries.

A Guinness World Record adjudicator was present at the occasion to take the measurements. Once the record was confirmed, the enormous dish was divided and served to the guests present at the resort.