Iraqi women hold marathon in an act of reclaiming spaces

KARACHI: Three hundred women participated in the streets of Iraq’s Mosul in a demonstration of their freedom on International Women’s Day, eight months after the city was retaken from the IS group.

The 900-meter-long run was organized to mark a real change for women in the city who faced bans and restrictions under the hardline rule of Jihadists.

Organiser Fatima Khalaf said the aim of the race is to urge women to actively reclaim their space.

Najla Abdelhadi, 24, was ‘very happy’ to have won the race. She believed it would send out a message to the women of Mosul to take up their rightful place in society.

Hundreds of women gathered on both sides of the street during the marathon, waving placards, and highlighting the struggles of Iraqi women.

Men were also present at the race. Mustafa Qais, 24, was a carrying a sign that read, “I support women getting the same rights as men.”



