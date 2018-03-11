Sun March 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
March 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iraqi women hold marathon in an act of reclaiming spaces

KARACHI: Three hundred women participated in the streets of Iraq’s Mosul in a demonstration of their freedom on International Women’s Day, eight months after the city was retaken from the IS group.

The 900-meter-long run was organized to mark a real change for women in the city who faced bans and restrictions under the hardline rule of Jihadists.

Organiser Fatima Khalaf said the aim of the race is to urge women to actively reclaim their space.

Najla Abdelhadi, 24, was ‘very happy’ to have won the race. She believed it would send out a message to the women of Mosul to take up their rightful place in society.

Hundreds of women gathered on both sides of the street during the marathon, waving placards, and highlighting the struggles of Iraqi women.

Men were also present at the race. Mustafa Qais, 24, was a carrying a sign that read, “I support women getting the same rights as men.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Muslim-owned restaurant attacked in Sir Lanka

Muslim-owned restaurant attacked in Sir Lanka
Chinese official warns against creeping 'Islamisation'

Chinese official warns against creeping 'Islamisation'
China's parliament puts Xi on course to rule for life

China's parliament puts Xi on course to rule for life
‘Disruptor-in-chief’: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

‘Disruptor-in-chief’: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos
Load More load more