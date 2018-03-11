Meet Saudi Arabia’s first female gas station worker

Defying all odds, Mervat Bukhari is Saudi Arabia’s first female ever to run a gas station. She has braved insults and taunts but not given up on her unique career path.



43-year-old Mervat is mother of four and works as a supervisor at a local gas station in the eastern Khobar city. However shortly after she assumed responsibility of her new job the catchphrase “Saudi women don’t work as gas stations” started trending as hashtag on the social media.

Nevertheless, she doesn’t give in to this patriarchal, discriminating mindset as she says, “Women today have the right to do any work.”

Mervat further revealed how she initially faced opposition from her family members when she shared with them that she wanted to work. However she convinced them gradually when all odds turned in her favor.

It was only recently that hundreds of Saudi women took to the streets to attend the first iconic women’s marathon only several days ahead of International Women’s Day 2018.