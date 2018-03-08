Govt committed to development and progress of Balochistan: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the federal government was committed to the development of Balochistan and accords due priority to it in allocation of funds to ensure its people get all basic facilities of life.



He was talking to students of Cadet College Mastung, Balochistan who visited Prime Minister Office and met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Prime Minister said Balochistan was a resource-rich province having abundant oil, gas, minerals and metals besides a deep sea port.

He expressed the hope that the province would soon turn out to be the most developed area of the country.

The prime minister said after the 18th Amendment, most of the public service functions have been devolved to provinces, however, the federal government has always given due importance to the province and allocated huge resources for its progress and development.

He said the province would soon have a network of roads for better health and education services.

The prime minister advised the students to focus on their studies and work hard to reach a position where they could serve Pakistan and particularly Balochistan.

He also expressed satisfaction that many students from Cadet College Mastung had joined the armed forces to serve and defend Pakistan.



