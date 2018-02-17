Sat February 17, 2018
Sports

February 15, 2018

Tickets for PSL Lahore matches go on sale

LAHORE: Tickets for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled  to be held in Lahore have been put on sale, according to Geo News on Thursday.

The two play-off matches of the third addition of the PSL which begins on Feb 22, would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21.

Tickets would be available at the specific branches of a courier company at Rs1000 for  General Enclosure and Rs6000 for VIP enclosure.

Tickets for the final to be played in Karachi's National Stadium on March 25 would go on  sale from Saturday.

According the sceduled issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, 34 matches of the tournament would be played at four different locations that include Dubai, Sharjah, Lahore and Karachi.

The event will kick stat with a match between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and PSL debutants Multan Sultans on February 22 at 10:00 pm Pakistan time.

Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan are taking part in the third season of the PSL.

