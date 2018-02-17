Sat February 17, 2018
World

AFP
February 14, 2018

No terror link in NSA shooting incident: FBI

Washington: The shooting incident on Wednesday at the headquarters of the US National Security Agency outside Washington does not appear to be a terror attack, an FBI official said.

"There is no indication that this has a nexus to terrorism," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson.

Three people were arrested after their vehicle crashed at the entrance to the ultra-secret US spy agency in Fort Meade, Maryland, Johnson said.

One of the three was injured and sent to a hospital, and the other two are in custody. Two other people -- an NSA police official and a bystander -- were also injured and sent to hospital, he said.

