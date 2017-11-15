Check out how you look without makeup with this newly-introduced app

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While there are numerous mobile apps in the market that let you transform into a completely gorgeous woman, there is one that actually reveals how you look without any makeup.
Known as MakeApp, founded by Russian man Ashot Gabrelyanov, the application lets people edit five images free of cost before asking them to pay an amount of $0.99 to continue using it for wiping makeup off people’s otherwise picture-perfect faces.
On the other hand, the app comes with a built-in feature enabling users to apply filters of makeup, something that all picture-centric apps from Snapchat to Instagram give off.
Objectionable to most women (for obvious reasons) MakeApp did not fare successfully among them. However, some people view it as a useful tool to help identify people that may be scheming to appear visually deceptive.
@rapha_rge AI based MakeApp adds/removes makeup - now available on Android and iOs https://t.co/D9O7AFHj3M https://t.co/iYvZO5ffpF pic.twitter.com/tXyrnRnLnZ— Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) May 29, 2017
