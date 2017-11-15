Wed November 15, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Check out how you look without makeup with this newly-introduced app

While there are numerous mobile apps in the market that let you transform into a completely gorgeous woman, there is one that actually reveals how you look without any makeup.

Known as MakeApp, founded by Russian man Ashot Gabrelyanov, the application lets people edit five images free of cost before asking them to pay an amount of $0.99 to continue using it for wiping makeup off people’s otherwise picture-perfect faces.

On the other hand, the app comes with a built-in feature enabling users to apply filters of makeup, something that all picture-centric apps from Snapchat to Instagram give off. 

Objectionable to most women (for obvious reasons) MakeApp did not fare successfully among them. However, some people view it as a useful tool to help identify people that may be scheming to appear visually deceptive.

