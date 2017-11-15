Wed November 15, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Rockefeller Centre set to hoist its yearly Christmas Tree

Every year outside the Rockefeller Centre in New York City a huge Christmas tree is set up marking an official beginning to winter and Christmas celebrations.

This year the tree will be lit up on 29th November 17 until 9 pm till 7th January 2018. The event attracts thousands of people who enjoy performances on sidewalks and live broadcast.

The tree will later be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

For more than 80 years, the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller centre and the holiday decorations have stood as a mark of holiday season for tourists and New Yorkers alike.

According to an estimate, more than half a million people pass by the Tree every year making Rockefeller Centre as the centre-piece of all Christmas celebrations in New York City.

