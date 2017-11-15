Collision at Singapore’s Joo Koon MRT station leaves 25 injured

SINGAPORE: A SMRT train at Singapore’s Joo Koon MRT station bumped into a stationary one Wednesday morning, leaving a total of 25 people injured badly.

The incident might be a gruesome drawback of the newly-developed signaling system.

As a result, 23 passengers and two SMRT staff members received slight to moderate injuries as they were admitted to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. as reported by Land Transport Authority (LTA). It said in a statement that a train stopped at the Joo Koon station heading westwards towards Tuas Link station. Only a minute later, a second train that stopped behind the first one moved forward unexpectedly and ‘came into contact with the first train’.

Eyewitnesses stated that the passengers of the moving train, caught off-guard, fell suddenly as the two trains made a horrific contact.

Following the collision, the Joo Koon station shut down activities for any passengers until further investigations were completed.