Collision at Singapore’s Joo Koon MRT station leaves 25 injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: A SMRT train at Singapore’s Joo Koon MRT station bumped into a stationary one Wednesday morning, leaving a total of 25 people injured badly.
The incident might be a gruesome drawback of the newly-developed signaling system.
As a result, 23 passengers and two SMRT staff members received slight to moderate injuries as they were admitted to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
The collision occurred around 8 a.m. as reported by Land Transport Authority (LTA). It said in a statement that a train stopped at the Joo Koon station heading westwards towards Tuas Link station. Only a minute later, a second train that stopped behind the first one moved forward unexpectedly and ‘came into contact with the first train’.
Eyewitnesses stated that the passengers of the moving train, caught off-guard, fell suddenly as the two trains made a horrific contact.
Following the collision, the Joo Koon station shut down activities for any passengers until further investigations were completed.
SINGAPORE: A SMRT train at Singapore’s Joo Koon MRT station bumped into a stationary one Wednesday morning, leaving a total of 25 people injured badly.
The incident might be a gruesome drawback of the newly-developed signaling system.
As a result, 23 passengers and two SMRT staff members received slight to moderate injuries as they were admitted to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
The collision occurred around 8 a.m. as reported by Land Transport Authority (LTA). It said in a statement that a train stopped at the Joo Koon station heading westwards towards Tuas Link station. Only a minute later, a second train that stopped behind the first one moved forward unexpectedly and ‘came into contact with the first train’.
Eyewitnesses stated that the passengers of the moving train, caught off-guard, fell suddenly as the two trains made a horrific contact.
Following the collision, the Joo Koon station shut down activities for any passengers until further investigations were completed.
Comments