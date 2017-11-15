Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

REUTERS
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India gives 'king of sweets' a geographical tag to end bitter rivalry

India gives 'king of sweets' a geographical tag to end bitter rivalry

KOLKATA: India has awarded a “geographical indications” tag to rasgulla, the king of Indian sweets, after a years-long battle between two neighboring states over the ownership rights.

Luscious rasgulla, or sweet cheese balls dripping with sugar syrup, have long been a favorite dessert across the Indian subcontinent and among the diaspora.

But two eastern states, West Bengal and Odisha, have been arguing over the origins of rasgulla, which means a ball of sweet. They consulted historians and produced old documents to support their claims.

On Tuesday, the federal commerce and industry ministry ruled that the sweet originated from West Bengal, giving it the coveted “geographical indications” tag.

The World Trade Organisation says “geographical indications” defines a good as originating in a particular territory of a member, or a region or locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of the good is available.

West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the decision saying in a Twitter post it was “sweet news for us all”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Largest diamond ever auctioned to go under hammer in Geneva

Largest diamond ever auctioned to go under hammer in Geneva
Chinese Kimchi takes over Korean dinner tables

Chinese Kimchi takes over Korean dinner tables
Sights and sounds of China’s Muslim majority Xinjiang province

Sights and sounds of China’s Muslim majority Xinjiang province
Guinness world record: 100 couples exchange vows in air

Guinness world record: 100 couples exchange vows in air
Load More load more