Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Zimbabwe ruling party says will not give in to military pressure

Zimbabwe ruling party says will not give in to military pressure

HARARE:  Zimbabwe´s ruling party said on Tuesday it would never give in to military pressure and accused the head of the armed forces of treasonable conduct after armoured vehicles were seen heading towards the capital Harare.

The city was calm but the country has been on edge since Monday when Constantino Chiwenga, Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces, said he was prepared to "step in" to end a purge of supporters of a sacked vice president.

That unprecedented statement represented a sharp escalation of a rumbling political struggle over who will succeed President Robert Mugabe, 93, who has been in power since the country gained independence from Britain in 1980.Mugabe chaired a weekly cabinet meeting in the capital on Tuesday.

 Afterwards, the ruling party, ZANU-PF, said it stood by the "primacy of politics over the gun" and accused Chiwenga of trying to disturb the country´s peace and stability. Mugabe fired Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa last week.

The veteran of the country´s 1970s liberation war was popular with the military and had been seen as a likely successor to Mugabe. The army views his removal as part of a purge of independence-era figures to pave the way for Mugabe to hand power to his wife Grace Mugabe.

A Reuters witness saw two armoured vehicles parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 km (14 miles) from the city. One, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Pakistan world' s largest host of refugees: UNHCR

Pakistan world' s largest host of refugees: UNHCR
At least three killed in shooting at California school

At least three killed in shooting at California school
Israel welcomes Saudi Grand Mufti’s remarks against Hamas

Israel welcomes Saudi Grand Mufti’s remarks against Hamas
Millions of jellyfish washed ashore in Crimea are a growing concern

Millions of jellyfish washed ashore in Crimea are a growing concern
Load More load more