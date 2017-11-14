Tue November 14, 2017
World

AFP
November 14, 2017

At least three killed in shooting at California school

Los Angeles: At least three people were killed and two children were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a school in rural California, authorities said.

The shooting broke out at a home in Tehama County, in Northern California and continued at the school, local authorities were quoted as saying.

Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told San Francisco news network KCRA that the shooter was killed by police.

