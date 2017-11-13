Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

France mourns Paris attack victims, two years on

France mourns Paris attack victims, two years on

PARIS: France marked two years Monday since its worst ever terror attacks, releasing colourful balloons into the sky to remember the 130 people killed on a Friday night out in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron laid wreaths at the six locations where gunmen and suicide bombers struck on November 13, 2015 targeting the national stadium as well as bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.

Two members of Eagles of Death Metal -- the Californian band who were on stage at the Bataclan when the carnage began -- performed a surprise mini-concert near the venue where 90 people were massacred.

Lead singer Jesse Hughes was visibly moved as he handed white roses to families of the victims after singing "Save a Prayer", the song the band had just finished playing when the gunfire began.

He said he was going through "a million different emotions".

"It is difficult to not to remember the people who were taken from us like our friend Nick Alexander (the band´s merchandise manager) and so many others," Hughes told reporters.

"We watched people give their lives for their friends and we were able to bear witness to that," he added.

"We have a burden of responsibility to make certain that everyone knows that is the kind of love that exists in this world."

Macron and his wife Brigitte joined relatives of the victims as they released dozens of multi-coloured balloons in honour of the dead.

"I´ve never been back inside," said a Bataclan survivor who gave his name only as Patrice.

"But it´s important to come, for all the victims -- those who did not come out alive, and all the injured."

The Paris attacks were among a series of jihadist assaults that have killed more than 240 people in France since 2015, starting with the shooting at satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Israel bars French MPs planning to visit jailed Palestinian leader

Israel bars French MPs planning to visit jailed Palestinian leader
Migrant, 4, reunited with mother in Spain after 7 months

Migrant, 4, reunited with mother in Spain after 7 months
Iran in compliance with nuclear deal: UN watchdog

Iran in compliance with nuclear deal: UN watchdog
PM expresses grief over loss of lives in quake hitting Iran-Iraq border

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in quake hitting Iran-Iraq border
Load More load more