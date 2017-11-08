7th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship to tee off from Nov 10

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy is hosting 7th CNS Amateur Golf Championship 2017 which will tee off from 10 - 12 November at Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club Course.

The 7th Chief of the Naval Staff Golf Championship represents a continuity of effort and devotion by Pakistan Navy to the cause of promoting Golf in the country.

This championship has now acquired the status of a premier event and is eagerly sought after by champions of our golf arena, as well as other upcoming and talented golfers who seek elevation of their ranking in the national golf circuit of Pakistan.

From the moment the schedule of the CNS Golf Championship is announced, there is a craze amongst the golfing community for getting registered as competitors and participants, but then only the skilled ones are eligible and an amateur golfer has to be in the handicap 12 and below to get accepted as a participant in the actual championship.

Commodore Dr S M Shahzad SI (M) Station Commander (Navy) Lahore is the organizer and Patron of Golf championship at Lahore.

He acknowledged the services of Lahore Garrison Golf and country club management and staff for providing full support in organizing the event and have prepared the Golf Course in a way that, participants will be much more comfortable.

Eligibility criteria for the main event for amateurs will be contested over three rounds with 18 holes to be played each day, making it a total of 54 holes.

Winner in this category will be awarded the title and the trophy and the victorious one will be the competitor with the best gross score.

The seniors will compete over a total of 18 holes with 9 holes to be played on 10th November and 9th holes on 11th November. Those eligible to participate must be above 55 years and have a handicap of 14 and below.

Ladies contest will be over 18 holes on 11th November and criteria for handicap is 30 and below.

The participating ladies are much more spirited about the Championship and are eager to display their skills.

Last but not the least category is of juniors which will be played over 09 holes on 11th November. But then there are some very determined ones who have all the urge to appear as the challengers.