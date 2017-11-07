Deadlock persists as parliamentary leaders discuss new delimitations

KARACHI: Deadlock over the issue of new delimitations persisted as parliamentary leaders of different police parties sat together at a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mehmood Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, law minister Zahid Hamid and representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam.

According to Geo News, Officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics briefed the lawmakers as they discussed the issue of new delimitations.

Sources told Geo New that during previous meetings parliamentary leaders agreed that number of seats in the National Assembly would not be increased but opposition members demanded that the issue be sent to Council of Common Interests for approval.

Geo News reported that the National Assembly speaker said the participants of the meeting agreed that general election should be held on time.

The meeting is expected to resume on Wednesday.