Dolce & Gabbana switches on the Christmas lights at London's Harrods

Italian fashion design duo Dolce & Gabbana switched on the Christmas lights at famous department store Harrods in Knightsbridge in central London.

The two also teamed up with the store to carefully create detailed window displays featuring different scenes from Italian life. The displays showcase stuffed animals, a hair salon, a disco, a tailor and a Dolce & Gabbana-themed fridge.

There are also mannequins dressed in classic Dolce & Gabbana outfits as well as puppets. Their designs can also be seen around the store, with features including an Italian street market with lighting and carousels. However, the main attraction is likely to be the Dolce & Gabbana Christmas Tree.

Last year the pair of designers partnered with fashion brand Burberry for their 'A Very British Fairy Tale', for a more quintessentially British set of decorations.

This time the tone is more European. Dolce & Gabbana's Italian Christmas will be on display at Harrods until December 28.