Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hafeez’s tweet of little rockstar while shopping is gaining applause

Lahore: Mohammad Hafeez, former Pakistani T20 captain --known for his all forms of playing style-- recently shared a video in which a toddler is seen wearing cute silver boots and coat.

Mohammad Hafeez wrote in his tweet, “MASHA ALLAH, Amal’s shopping style. She is my DARLING.”

The relationship of the girl with Hafeez is not ascertained.

Hailing from Sargodha, Mohammad Hafeez aged 36 is currently awaiting result of bowling action test. He was reported for a suspected bowling action after Pakistan’s third ODI against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last month.

The all-rounder went independent tests and was asked to bowl 24 deliveries in a test that lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim

'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim
Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test

Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test
Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 win against Kiwis

Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 win against Kiwis
Pakistan climb to top in ICC T20 rankings

Pakistan climb to top in ICC T20 rankings
Load More load more