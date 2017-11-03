Hafeez’s tweet of little rockstar while shopping is gaining applause

Lahore: Mohammad Hafeez, former Pakistani T20 captain --known for his all forms of playing style-- recently shared a video in which a toddler is seen wearing cute silver boots and coat.

Mohammad Hafeez wrote in his tweet, “MASHA ALLAH, Amal’s shopping style. She is my DARLING.”

The relationship of the girl with Hafeez is not ascertained.

MA SHAA ALLAH , Amal’s shopping style, she is my DARLING pic.twitter.com/Oh7BHXPZV5 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2017

Hailing from Sargodha, Mohammad Hafeez aged 36 is currently awaiting result of bowling action test. He was reported for a suspected bowling action after Pakistan’s third ODI against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last month.

The all-rounder went independent tests and was asked to bowl 24 deliveries in a test that lasted for more than 90 minutes.