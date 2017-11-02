Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim

'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed Thursday rejected Sri Lankan Test captain Dinesh Chandimal's claim that "witchcraft" made Sri Lanka win Test series.

Sarfaraz said that Pakistan lost the two Tests because of team's poor batting and that is all, adding that if Sri Lanka could win Test matches because of witchcraft , they should have also won the ODI and T20 series."

Earlier this week, Chandimal told reporters he had received a special blessing from a meyni, or sorcerer, ahead of the two-match series in the UAE.

"I am always ready to accept the blessings of anyone — whether it is a meyni or any clergy," said Chandimal .

"You can have talent, but without this blessing, you can't move forward," he had said a week after Sri Lanka's sports minister denied ordering the struggling national team to use witchcraft ahead of the Test series.

Responding to the claim, Sarfraz said there is magic in the world; but we just batted badly and lost our chances to win."

While luck plays a role in cricket, matches are won and lost on the field, he said.

Pakistan's T20 series win has also helped the side clinch the top T20 spot in ICC rankings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test

Hafeez undergoes biomechanics bowling test
Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 win against Kiwis

Sharma, Dhawan gift India first T20 win against Kiwis
Pakistan climb to top in ICC T20 rankings

Pakistan climb to top in ICC T20 rankings
Nadal seals year-end No.1 ranking for 4th time

Nadal seals year-end No.1 ranking for 4th time
Load More load more