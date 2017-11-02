'Witchcraft helps SL win Test series', Sarfaraz dispels Chandimal’s claim

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed Thursday rejected Sri Lankan Test captain Dinesh Chandimal's claim that "witchcraft" made Sri Lanka win Test series.

Sarfaraz said that Pakistan lost the two Tests because of team's poor batting and that is all, adding that if Sri Lanka could win Test matches because of witchcraft , they should have also won the ODI and T20 series."

Earlier this week, Chandimal told reporters he had received a special blessing from a meyni, or sorcerer, ahead of the two-match series in the UAE.

"I am always ready to accept the blessings of anyone — whether it is a meyni or any clergy," said Chandimal .

"You can have talent, but without this blessing, you can't move forward," he had said a week after Sri Lanka's sports minister denied ordering the struggling national team to use witchcraft ahead of the Test series.

Responding to the claim, Sarfraz said there is magic in the world; but we just batted badly and lost our chances to win."

While luck plays a role in cricket, matches are won and lost on the field, he said.

Pakistan's T20 series win has also helped the side clinch the top T20 spot in ICC rankings.