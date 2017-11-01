Chocolate lovers' enthusiasm in Chicago's interesting race

A unique race was conducted in American city Chicago where thousands of people took part dressed up in distinctive costumes.

More than 30,000 men and women participated in the 10th Annual Hot Chocolate Race.

Runners were given scrumptious hot chocolate and goodies at the end of the competition.

The race is contributing to Make-A-Wish foundation this year. Throughout the previous events, it has already raised more than $1 million for the charity purposes.