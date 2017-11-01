Israeli, Indian generals mull ways to crush uprising in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Signaling the increased cooperation between India and Israel on how to suppress genuine freedom struggles in Palestine and Kashmir, Israeli chief of ground forces, Major General Yakov Barak, visited the Indian Army’s Northern command headquarters in Jammu and interacted with army commander and other senior officers, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

The report said Indian army spokesman, Colonel N N Joshi, told media men in Jammu that Major General Barak accompanied by some other Israeli army officers visited the headquarters of northern command at Udhampur in Jammu.

It said Major General Barak was accompanied by defence attachés of Israeli embassy in New Delhi. Joshi said that the chief of Israeli ground forces discussed with Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu the matters of ‘mutual interest’.

It is worth mentioning here that in the context of Israel and India relations, the term ‘mutual interest’ is referred to the replication of Israeli methods against Palestinians to suppress the ongoing mass uprising in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by some other commanders of Indian Army.

Citing media reports, Kashmir Media Service said Israeli ground force chief briefed the Indian army commanders about the measures taken by the Israeli troops to stifle freedom voices in Gaza and West Bank.