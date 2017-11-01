Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Israeli, Indian generals mull ways to crush uprising in occupied Kashmir

Israeli, Indian generals mull ways to crush uprising in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR:  Signaling the increased cooperation between India and Israel on how to suppress genuine freedom struggles in Palestine and Kashmir, Israeli chief of ground forces, Major General Yakov Barak, visited the Indian Army’s Northern command headquarters in Jammu and interacted with army commander and other senior officers,  Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday. 

The report said Indian army spokesman, Colonel N N Joshi, told media men in Jammu that Major General Barak accompanied by some other Israeli army officers visited the headquarters of northern command at Udhampur in Jammu.

It said Major General Barak was accompanied by defence attachés of Israeli embassy in New Delhi. Joshi said that the chief of Israeli ground forces discussed with Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu the matters of ‘mutual interest’.

It is worth mentioning here that in the context of Israel and India relations, the term ‘mutual interest’ is referred to the replication of Israeli methods against Palestinians to suppress the ongoing mass uprising in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by some other commanders of Indian Army.

Citing media reports, Kashmir Media Service said Israeli ground force chief briefed the Indian army commanders about the measures taken by the Israeli troops to stifle freedom voices in Gaza and West Bank.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Who is New York attacker: Muslim, Uzbek, immigrant

Who is New York attacker: Muslim, Uzbek, immigrant
Cargo train begins new China to Europe route

Cargo train begins new China to Europe route
Video: Pilot aborts landing in Europe storm

Video: Pilot aborts landing in Europe storm
Trump to get special ‘State visit-plus’ experience in China

Trump to get special ‘State visit-plus’ experience in China
Load More load more