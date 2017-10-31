History behind Kate Middleton’s engagement ring

When Prince William proposed Kate Middleton in 2010, he brought the world in a sapphire frenzy by using a 12 carat Sapphire ring.

Kate’s ring is an oval Ceylon encrusted with 14 solitaire diamonds bordering it. It was created by British jeweler Garrard 1940.

It’s interesting how the Britain’s royals are obsessed with diamonds.

The blue colored sapphire which got passed down from Queen Victoria I to Queen Victoria II then Princess Diana and eventually reached the lucky finger of Kate Middleton.

Upon the untimely death of Princess Diana, her two sons got to pick her valued possessions in which Prince William took his mom’s gold Cartier watch while Prince Harry took the diamond brooch.

But when Prince William developed a liking for Middleton, Harry volunteered to give the ring to William to propose to the love of her life with it.

It’s interesting to think how far the legacy of the precious stone will go in the Royal family.

The engagement ring cost £28,000 back in the 1980’s. It’s currently estimated to be worth over £300,000, i.e. a crass amount of money. Although the ring will never be sold – it could reach up to a million pounds at an auction – it’s still interesting to note that Kate Middleton’s finger is worth so much money.