Colours in Thailand back after a year of mourning for late King

For the first time in a year, colourful clothing is back on the streets of Bangkok. After Thailand's former King Bhumibol Aduljadej was laid to rest following a weeklong funeral, Monday marks the official end of the mourning period. But although many residents are no longer stepping out in black from head to toe, a lot of them still say they're feeling a sense of loss.

During his seven-decade reign, King Bhumibol was regarded as a father figure for the country. His portrait has been hung all across Thailand in the past year, and on Monday some of the images were taken down. The Prime Minister officially brought the mourning period to a close, but made it clear that the King's legacy lives on.

Hundreds of thousands of people filled Bangkok's historic quarter last week to bid farewell to the King, who died in October last year. His funeral took place over five days, with a lavish 90 million dollar ceremony. Astrology is popular in Thailand, and colours are often assigned to different days of the week.

Significantly, King Bhumibol and his son, the new King Maha Vajiralongkorn were both born on a Monday. But even that wasn't enough to persuade some Thais to brighten up their appearance at the start of the new week. Some say that even though it's been a year, their morning of the beloved king goes on.