Meet Deedra: First-ever Muslim candidate to run for US Senate

PHOENIX, Arizona: Running as a potential candidate for the US Senate, Deedra Abboud could be the first Muslim Senator ever contesting from Arizona.

After the introduction of discriminatory policies in the Senate aimed at marginalizing certain groups of the society, Deedra decided to change things around.

Deedra converted to Islam when she was working towards immigration law for exchange students.

“For me it wasn’t a rejection of Christianity so much, but absorption of a new way of looking at things that worked for me. In the end I’m white. And in the end, I have an accent that matches a lot of people around me in the United States,” said Deedra.

This, according to her, serves in providing people a reason to accept her, even though to a very minor extent.

Deedra is currently working for women rights and is advocating for a permanent separation of church from the state.