Buy world’s most expensive purse for just $3.8 million

World’s most expensive handbag with 4,517 diamonds, designed by House of Mouawad has been put up on display in Dubai.

The heart-shaped bag has 105 yellow diamonds, 56 pink and 4,356 transparent diamonds and weighs a whopping 381.92 carats.

The purse has made it to Guinness Book of World Records for its hefty price tag. This blingy wonder was created using craftsmanship of 10 artisans who worked for 4 months for a good 1100 hours.

This, one of its kind diamond and gold encrusted purse, is likely to make an appearance in the next big Dubai event.

1001 Nights Diamond Purse is expected to sell for 3.8 million. From next month it will be put on display in Geneva and London.