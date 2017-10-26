Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to robot “Sophia”

Saudi Arabia has announced to grant citizenship to a humanoid named Sophia.

Sophia has become the first robot in the world to receive Saudi citizenship, announced by the kingdom at the Future Investment Initiative conference, Arab News reported.

The humanoid, in a video shared online, said: “I am very honoured and proud for this unique distinction. This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship."

Sophia is Hanson Robotics' most advanced robot. After receiving her citizenship, she was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin in Riyadh.

During the course of her interview, she took a dig at Elon Musk and Hollywood movies for portraying the artificial intelligence in a questionable light.