Tue October 24, 2017
World

REUTERS
October 24, 2017

China Communist Party enshrines President Xi in constitution

BEIJING: China’s ruling Communist Party on Tuesday approved an amendement to its constitution directly mentioning Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name and his “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristcs for a New Era”.

No other leader has had an eponymous ideology included in the document while in office since Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China. Late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping’s name was added after his death in 1997.

