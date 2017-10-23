Faisal mosque goes pink as Pink Ribbon marks breast cancer awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pink Ribbon Pakistan Monday illuminated historical Faisal Mosque lawn into pink color as October is a breast cancer month and all over the world governments and NGO’s are making efforts to create awareness about it.

Breast cancer is like any other diseases, If it is diagnosed at an early stage, it can easily be cured, but unfortunately lack of awareness regarding this menace adding to numbers of its cases.

There is an impressive way of creating awareness about the issue by lighting up a well known or outstanding buildings in the colour pink, which has been designated as a symbol to be used in campaigns. The PM House; Centaurus Mall and a couple of others have been featured so far. This year the Faisal Mosque has been chosen to send a message to the world, which is a positive step in the right direction.

Convener of the event Omar Aftab said the breast cancer awareness month is going on with numerous activities to spread awareness about the disease. He added that through this awareness campaign arranged at Faisal mosque this message has been sent all over the world that Islam preaches about provision of women’s rights at equal levels.

Islam is a religion that guides people in all walks of life, and health is a highly important topic. Omar Aftab said; "In our society there are a lot of superstitions regarding this issue, by arranging this event we are giving a message to end these superstitions".

He further said that the elimination of this disease is only possible when it is talked about. Women should take care of their health and men should also cooperate fully with them only then the nation can achieve a breast cancer free Pakistan, he said.

He also mentioned that due to the efforts by Pink Ribbon there has been an increase in breast cancer awareness due to which the need of facilities for diagnoses and treatment has been sensed. Keeping this need in mind Pink Ribbon is establishing the first ever Breast Cancer Hospital in Pakistan.

For the construction of this hospital the process of collection of donations is underway as well. While calling for donations Omer Aftab said by the provision of breast cancer treatment facilities lives of thousands of mothers sisters and daughters can be saved.