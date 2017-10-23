Mon October 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Fearless woman goes skydiving on her 80th birthday

BROWNSBURG, Indiana: Don’t let your age stop you from fulfilling your dreams, proved an 80-year-old woman Judy Robbins, who went sky-diving despite being discouraged from everyone at her nursing home.

Taking on the thrilling adventure on her 80th birthday, Judy did the impossible.

“Everyone at the nursing home said ‘oh wow, she will be scared to death, you know I wouldn’t do that.’ I said there is nothing to it”, said Judy while sharing her exciting experience.

Wanting to jump off the plane was a long-term wish that Judy desired to have. She termed the experience as ‘spiritual.’

“It was like reaching out and touching the face of God, because that’s the closest I’m going to get till I die,” she added.

