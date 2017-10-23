Australia begins construction of cat-free zone to save threatened species

This might come as breaking news for cat lovers as the animal in Australia are becoming a nuisance for bird protection authority.

Countrywide hunt for cats is taking place as authorities are thinking of constructing a big cat-free enclosure in the desert to put all the cats in.

A research published in Journal of Biological Conservation reveals that cats are killing up to a million birds each day. They have hunted 338 species so far. So much so that some species are on the verge of extinction.

Cats are becoming a worsening problem in Australia as they are pushing birds into extinction.

A monstrous cat-free zone might be constructed in desert where all the cats would be put if they don’t stop, according to Fox news.

Not just birds even animals aren’t spared from the wrath of these fuzzy animals.

“Over 120 Australian animals are at risk of extinction from feral cats," said Australia's first Threatened Species Commissioner, Gregory Andrews.

"It's very important to emphasise, too, that we don't hate cats. We just can't tolerate the damage that they're doing anymore to our wildlife."