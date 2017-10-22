Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

´Good morning´ Facebook post leads to arrest of Palestinian

´Good morning´ Facebook post leads to arrest of Palestinian

JERUSALEM: Israeli police have mistakenly arrested then released a Palestinian who posted "good morning" in Arabic on Facebook after software mistranslated it as "attack them," police and a media report said Sunday.

Police only confirmed that a Palestinian had been mistakenly arrested then released following suspicions of incitement, but a report in Haaretz newspaper provided further details.

According to the report, which police would neither confirm nor deny, the Palestinian man posted a picture of himself leaning against a bulldozer at the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, where he works, in the occupied West Bank.

Along with the picture, an Arabic phrase meaning "good morning" was also posted.

Facebook´s translation software interpreted the post to mean "attack them" in Hebrew and "hurt them" in English, Haaretz reported.

It was unclear how such a translation error could have been made as there are no apparent similarities between the Arabic expression used for "good morning" and the phrases in Hebrew or English.

Police were notified and the man was arrested last week, the report said. He was released after a few hours when police realised the mistake, it said.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri told AFP "a few days ago, a Palestinian was detained for questioning on suspicion of incitement through his Facebook page."

She said he was "immediately released" after the suspicions turned out to be false.

Haaretz reported that the Facebook post has since been deleted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Abe eyes big win as Japan votes under N. Korea threats

Abe eyes big win as Japan votes under N. Korea threats
Israeli police arrest 15 over campaign to stop Jew-Arab dating

Israeli police arrest 15 over campaign to stop Jew-Arab dating
Chinese university launches program to help students lose weight

Chinese university launches program to help students lose weight
Fifteen Abu Dhabi women donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients

Fifteen Abu Dhabi women donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients
Load More load more