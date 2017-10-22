Rare Ottoman artwork set to be auctioned in London

Rare Ottoman artworks are set to be auctioned at Sotheby's third annual Arts of the Middle East and India week in London on Oct 25.

Art lovers will be able to get their hands on exclusive pieces, including the large Ottoman voided silk velvet and metal-thread panel (catma) believed to be produced in Istanbul or Bursa, Anadolu Agency reported.

The piece is expected to be sold between $105,000 and $158,000.

Other artworks to be showcased for auction included Ottoman-era rugs, porcelain jugs, vases, unique copper pieces and manuscripts. Besides, Kitab qanun fi'l tibb ('The Canon of Medicine'), volume III, on pathology and diseases by Avicenna, one of the most significant physicians, astronomers, thinkers and writers of the Islamic Golden Age will also be on sale at the auction.

The auction will cover artworks created under Islamic influence, "celebrating the diverse artistic traditions which flourished in Spain, North Africa, the Middle East, Persia and India from the 8th to the 19th century."