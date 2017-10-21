ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit records statement of Sarfraz Ahmed

DUBAI: Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has recorded his statement before Anti-Corruption Unit of International Cricket Council (ICC) on being approached by a bookie for spot fixing.

According to Geo News, the Anti-Corruption Unit of ICC has also conducted a detailed interview of Sarfraz regarding the matter.

Pakistan cricket team’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed was reportedly approached by a bookie for spot fixing.

According to sources, Sarfraz strictly turned down the offer and immediately informed PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, who then passed it on to the ICC's Anti-Corruption unit (ACU).

A player was approached. As per rules he immediately reported to PCB who informed ICC. Matters are jointly in hand. No further comment. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) October 21, 2017

It was earlier reported that an “important” member from Pakistan’s squad on the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka was approached by international fixing syndicate.

The member in query turned out to be skipper Sarfraz.

He was shopping with family in Dubai when the spot-fixing offer was made to him by a bookie, who seems to be a Pakistani, ahead of the 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka.

Sarfraz straightway rejected the offer and reported the incident to Director Security Colonel Azam and other security officials.

According to Geo News, the bookie who allegedly made a spot-fixing bid to Sarfraz is believed to be a Pakistani national and an employee of Sharjah cricket stadium.

The suspect hails from Karachi and has been identified as Irfan Ansari, the TV channel reported.

Following the incident, board has tightened security measures, restored curfew timings for players and given strict instructions to stay away from irrelevant people.

There were reports of bookies approaching players prior to the Pak-Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the last ODI on October 23 in Sharjah. Pakistan lead the series 4-0.