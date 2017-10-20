Fri October 20, 2017
Lifestyle

October 20, 2017

Annual coffee-making contest held in New York

NEW YORK:  Coffee is loved by people of all ages and in all continents. Universal love for coffee was acknowledged at the New York Coffee festival where some of the best coffee makers in the country gathered to prove their mettle.

A large number of coffee enthusiasts, men and women, from various walks of life participated in this annual competition, which lasted for three days.

More than fifty coffee makers, accepting the challenge of making a good coffee,  participated in the competition.

The participants had three minutes to prepare their master cups of coffee and they all did an amazing job of it. Not only did they make the coffee but also decorated it beautifully.

The judges tasted all the coffees made by participants and announced winners on the basis of their presentation, speed and combination of ingredients, and color of coffee.

The competition was won by chef s working for US Coffee-makers Starbucks. They were awarded a cash prize of $5000.

 

