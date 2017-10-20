Fri October 20, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 20, 2017

Imam-ul-Haq debuts as Sri Lanka bat in third ODI

Usman Shinwari debuts as Sri Lanka bat in fourth one-dayer

SHARJAH: Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth day-night international against Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday.

Pakistan replaced paceman Rumman and Faheem Ashraf with Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari. Shinwari is making his one-day debut. He is 216th ODI player of Pakistan.

Usman Shinwari gets his ODI cap from Shoaib Malik
While, trailing 3-0 in the five-match series, Sri Lanka made three changes from the side which lost the third match in Abu Dhabi by seven wickets.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was handed a one-day debut while Suranga Lakmal and Seekuge Prasanna were also brought in. They replaced Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chamara Kapugedara.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Seekuge Prasanna, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Akila Dananjaya

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

