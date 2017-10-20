Usman Shinwari debuts as Sri Lanka bat in fourth one-dayer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHARJAH: Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth day-night international against Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday.
Pakistan replaced paceman Rumman and Faheem Ashraf with Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari. Shinwari is making his one-day debut. He is 216th ODI player of Pakistan.
Usman Shinwari gets his ODI cap from Shoaib MalikWhile, trailing 3-0 in the five-match series, Sri Lanka made three changes from the side which lost the third match in Abu Dhabi by seven wickets.
Sadeera Samarawickrama was handed a one-day debut while Suranga Lakmal and Seekuge Prasanna were also brought in. They replaced Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chamara Kapugedara.
Teams
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Seekuge Prasanna, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Akila Dananjaya
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)
ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
SHARJAH: Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth day-night international against Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday.
Pakistan replaced paceman Rumman and Faheem Ashraf with Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari. Shinwari is making his one-day debut. He is 216th ODI player of Pakistan.
Usman Shinwari gets his ODI cap from Shoaib MalikWhile, trailing 3-0 in the five-match series, Sri Lanka made three changes from the side which lost the third match in Abu Dhabi by seven wickets.
Sadeera Samarawickrama was handed a one-day debut while Suranga Lakmal and Seekuge Prasanna were also brought in. They replaced Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chamara Kapugedara.
Teams
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Seekuge Prasanna, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Akila Dananjaya
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)
ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Comments