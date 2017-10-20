Daniel Radcliffe’s movie ‘Jungle’ hits cinemas

The famous Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe's action and adventure movie 'Jungle' is being released today.

'Jungle' is based on a true story of a young Israeli man named Yossi Ghinsberg (Radcliffe).

In the movie, Yossi and his friends follow a total stranger into the Bolivian jungle who promises to be their guide. But the stranger is not to be trusted and he abandons them and leaves them for dead. What follows is a harrowing tale of survival.

The cast of the movie includes Daniel Radcliffe, Alex Russell, Thomas Kretschmann, Yasmin Kassim, Jacek Koman.

'Jungle' is directed by Greg McLean, whose previous credits include the two Wolf Creek films and this year’s James Gunn-scripted The Belko Experiment. The film costars Alex Russell, Joel Jackson, and Thomas Kretschmann.