Karachi to host four PSL matches

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi on Wednesday met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to Geo News, the PCB chairman and the chief minister agreed to hold four matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi.

The chief minister assured Sethi of providing fool proof security for the matches during the meeting that took place at the Chief Minister House.

The chief minister said he was prepared to escort the team to the hotel from the airport.

The chief minister said Karachi is a peaceful city and derseves to host international cricket, adding that the provincial government would provide every sort of security.

Earlier, the PCB chairman had said foreign security experts would be brought to Karachi and affairs of the National Stadium would have to be reviewed before holding the macthes.