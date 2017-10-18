Wed October 18, 2017
World

REUTERS
October 18, 2017

Fowl play in Florida as hen hangs ten

Standup paddleboarding is a popular pasttime in the Florida Keys and one plucky chicken has joined in on the fun. One-year-old Loretta, a Rhode Island Red, maintains perfect balance on a paddleboard as she joins her owner, Karly Venezia, for an outing on the blue waters of the Florida Keys.

"Loretta's very curious and follows us around the yard. Living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs," says Venezia, who grew up in Key West where free-roaming chickens are a common sight.

Venezia says she often paddleboards for a few hours in the evening and she enjoys the companionship of her feathered paddleboarding partner who squats calmly at the front of the board and enjoys the beautiful sunset.

