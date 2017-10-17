Tue October 17, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Judge blocks latest version of US President’s travel ban

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Thursday barred Trump administration from implementing the latest version of the president’s controversial travel ban hours before it was to go into full effect.

According to state-run media, The news controversial  travel  ban was set to fully go into effect in the early morning hours of Wednesday (today), barring various types of travelers from Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Chad, Somalia, North Korea and Venezuela. Watson’s order stops it, at least temporarily, with respect to all the countries except North Korea and Venezuela.

The decision from US federal Judge in Hawaii is sure to be appealed, but for now, it means that the administration cannot restrict the entry of travelers from six of the eight countries.

