Tue October 17, 2017
World

AFP
October 17, 2017

William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

London: Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third baby in April, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday.

The couple -- the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- were "delighted" to confirm the month their child is due to be born, a brief statement said.

Kensington Palace announced Kate´s pregnancy last month, after she was forced to cancel an engagement because of extreme morning sickness.

The duchess has continued to suffer from the condition, but made a surprise appearance at a royal engagement on Monday.

She is due to visit Norway and Sweden with William on an official visit early in 2018.

The couple already have two children: Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, aged two.

Both were born at St Mary´s Hospital in London, where William was delivered in 1982. (AFP)

