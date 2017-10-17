William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

London: Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting their third baby in April, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday.

The couple -- the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- were "delighted" to confirm the month their child is due to be born, a brief statement said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

Kensington Palace announced Kate´s pregnancy last month, after she was forced to cancel an engagement because of extreme morning sickness.

The duchess has continued to suffer from the condition, but made a surprise appearance at a royal engagement on Monday.

She is due to visit Norway and Sweden with William on an official visit early in 2018.

The couple already have two children: Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, aged two.

Both were born at St Mary´s Hospital in London, where William was delivered in 1982. (AFP)