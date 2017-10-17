Tue October 17, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Woman rips off burqa in celebration of her hometown’s liberation from Daesh

RAQQA: A Syrian woman have been filmed ripping her burqa, Daesh forced her to wear in a celebration of the militants being driven out.

Living in an area that had fallen prey to strict Daesh militant rule since 2014, observing ‘pardah’ by all women was one of the regulations put forth by the extremist group.

The joy of bidding farewell to the burqa is evident on the woman’s face, who knelt down to kiss the ground, after failing to contain her emotions. 

The liberation came as the result of an operation conducted by the Kurdish-led Syrian forces (SDF), in an attempt to free the last Daesh-occupied pocket of Raqqa, after some 275 militants and their family members surrendered.

