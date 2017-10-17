California becomes first state to recognize third gender

CALIFORNIA: Jerry Brown, California’s governor, signed legislation on Sunday that allows residents to select “non-binary” for their gender on state drivers’ licenses, birth certificates, and other legal documents.

The Gender Recognition Act also eases the requirements for changing one’s gender on official state documents. Previously, Californians who wanted to legally change their gender were required to appear in court and procure a sworn statement from a physician about the extent of the medical treatment they received during transition. This bill eliminated those requirements, and it also allows individuals under the age of 18 to apply.

Democrat State Senator Scott Wiener introduced the Gender Recognition Actearlier this year. Fellow Democrat State Senator Toni Atkinson partnered with Winerpushed the bill forward until Governor Brown signed it into law.

Gov signed our SB179: allows ppl to identify as non-binary, easily correct gender. Big win 4 notion ppl should be allowed to be who they are — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 16, 2017

Bill author Senator Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) thanked California Governor Jerry Brown for his support in a statement on Monday, noting that it can.

Thank you, @JerryBrownGov, for signing #SB179! Everyone should be able to have IDs that match who they are. Great day for LGBTQ rights! pic.twitter.com/AilSbk0Spc — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) October 16, 2017

"The Gender Recognition Act will eliminate unnecessary stress and anxiety for many Californians, and it exemplifies the leadership role that our state continues to take in LGBTQ civil rights," Atkins said.

Under the new law, a third gender option would be added to driver’s licenses, birth certificates, identity cards, and gender change court orders, and minors are given the option to apply to update their gender on birth certificates, with permission from parents or legal guardians.