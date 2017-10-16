Annual International Marathon held in China

CHIZHOU: Participants from various parts of the world displayed brilliant performances in the Annual International Marathon, held here in the Chinese province of Anhui.

More than 11,000 men and women from seven countries participated in the marathon, running miles of distance in a bid to win the race.

Chinese people also took keen interest in the participation along with their kids.

Like the previous years, this year also an Ethiopian player won the title in men's category whereas a Chinese girl won the marathon in women's category.