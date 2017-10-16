19th World Festival of Youth and Students kicks off in Russia

MOSCOW: The 19th World Festival of Youth and Students, WFYS, has kicked off in Russia’s coastal city of Sochi.

The festival will continue till Oct. 22, during which about 20,000 youths between the ages of 18 and 35 from 150 countries will participate.

The theme of the festival is, “For peace, solidarity and social justice, we struggle against imperialism. Honoring our past, we build the future!”

A 62-member delegation of Pakistani youth is also participating for the first time in the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students.

Participants will be able to take part in figure skating classes and Russian martial arts demonstrations. Thousands of students from universities around Russia will host conferences on the future of architectural design, Russian wildlife history and landscapes of Russia.

Each day of the week-long event, youth will take part in discussions regarding pressing political issues in regions of the globe, from fighting xenophobia in the United States to student movements for universal access to health and education.

Event participants will enjoy performances from Sochi Jazz, the People’s Artist of Russia and the Russian Federation of DanceSport and Acrobatic Rock’n’Roll.