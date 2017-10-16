‘Road Leopards’ family group embarks on a journey to Pakistan’s north via motorbike

LAHORE: If you plan on going to a trip to the northern areas of the country, all you need is a motorbike and you are good to go, a unique Pakistani family proved.

The ‘Road Leopards’ family group recently travelled to distant northern areas of Pakistan, that too on their single motorcycle only.

Wedding photographer by profession and a travel enthusiast, Irfan Younas and his family which consists of wife and two children, embark on a journey to the north and decided to document it all along.

The pictures shared by them has been making rounds on the internet ever since.

In a 16-day long incredible expedition, the Road Leopards encountered various challenges and difficulties.

However, that did not stop them from creating endless memories as they recently completed their second motorbike journey of visiting places like Deosai plains and national park, Ali Malik Top and Naran Kaghan Valley.