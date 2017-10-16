Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Road Leopards’ family group embarks on a journey to Pakistan’s north via motorbike

LAHORE: If you plan on going to a trip to the northern areas of the country, all you need is a motorbike and you are good to go, a unique Pakistani family proved.

The ‘Road Leopards’ family group recently travelled to distant northern areas of Pakistan, that too on their single motorcycle only.

Wedding photographer by profession and a travel enthusiast, Irfan Younas and his family which consists of wife and two children, embark on a journey to the north and decided to document it all along.

The pictures shared by them has been making rounds on the internet ever since.

In a 16-day long incredible expedition, the Road Leopards encountered various challenges and difficulties.

However, that did not stop them from creating endless memories as they recently completed their second motorbike journey of visiting places like Deosai plains and national park, Ali Malik Top and Naran Kaghan Valley.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

World's most expensive home goes on sale for $410 million

World's most expensive home goes on sale for $410 million
Automated smart bed ‘Ohea’ will do all your work now!

Automated smart bed ‘Ohea’ will do all your work now!
Researchers in Sweden have found Arabic on Vikings burial clothing

Researchers in Sweden have found Arabic on Vikings burial clothing
Pope hits 40 million mark on Twitter

Pope hits 40 million mark on Twitter
Load More load more