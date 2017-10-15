Hockey: India thrash Pakistan 3-1 in Hero Asia Cup

DHAKA: India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in their last pool match of the Hero Hockey Asia Cup at Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Sunday.

With this win against Pakistan, India are on top in Pool A in the tournament. Chinglensana Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India.

Pakistan came on the score-sheet after Ali Shan scored in the 48th minute to give his side a chance. He was the lone scorer.

This was India’s fifth consecutive win against Pakistan.

Despite losing the game, Pakistan are in the top four in Pool A.