Hockey: India thrash Pakistan 3-1 in Hero Asia Cup

DHAKA: India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in their last pool match of the Hero Hockey Asia Cup at Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Sunday.
With this win against Pakistan, India are on top in Pool A in the tournament. Chinglensana Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India.
Pakistan came on the score-sheet after Ali Shan scored in the 48th minute to give his side a chance. He was the lone scorer.
This was India’s fifth consecutive win against Pakistan.
Despite losing the game, Pakistan are in the top four in Pool A.
